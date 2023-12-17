Sammy Guevara agrees with Tony Khan's explosive comment about former WCW star

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently responded to a former WCW star who shared his opinion on the booking of Collision.

The star in question is none other than Disco Inferno who had openly criticized the AEW product on their storylines, matchups, and creative direction in the past, and had once again suggested an idea to Khan to fix the company's television shows.

Inferno had suggested that the shows needed to be reset on TK's Twitter post in which Khan had asked the fans how they felt after Collision. Disco Inferno's comments were not taken well by Khan, as he gave a furious response to the former WCW star.

The former TNT Champion, Sammy Guevara, took to Twitter, and seemingly supported Khan's comments.

"FACTS!" Guevara tweeted.

Sammy Guevara's reply on TK's reply

Tony Khan praises AEW star Bryan Danielson

AEW President Tony Khan recently praised Bryan Danielson during the Ring of Honor Final Battle media scrum. The American Dragon is one of the biggest stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion who also oversees some of the creative side of things in the company.

Danielson recently returned to the ring after his orbital bone surgery, and once again stepped right into the action by delivering intense matches in All Elite Wrestling. AEW CEO Tony Khan had only good things to say about the former WWE champion.

"He's living on the edge. He's amazing. I've never met anybody like him in my entire life. He's had 3 major injuries this year, and he's come back better every time. He's the smartest person I've ever known. Not only in wrestling, but any walk of life. He's become the greatest wrestler of all-time. It's an honor and privilege ." he said.

