Tony Khan says 42-year-old AEW star is the smartest person he's ever known: "I've never met anybody like him in my entire life"

AEW President Tony Khan knows a thing or two about how good his roster is. During the ROH Final Battle Media scrum, Khan went out of his way to praise one of the most popular members of his locker room.

That wrestler is none other than 42-year-old Bryan Danielson, who recently returned to the ring after his orbital bone surgery and is once again performing in some of the most intense matches in All Elite Wrestling. Khan had only good things to say about Danielson:

"He's living on the edge. He's amazing. I've never met anybody like him in my entire life. He's had 3 major injuries this year, and he's come back better every time. He's the smartest person I've ever known. Not only in wrestling, but any walk of life. He's become the greatest wrestler of all-time. It's an honor and privilege ." he said.

Danielson has an increasing role in the wrestling promotion. Recently, it was revealed that Bryan was added to the disciplinary committee that finally decided on the sacking of CM Punk. It was also revealed that the former WWE Superstar had fined AEW wrestlers for their social media posts earlier. In AEW, several wrestlers have behind-the-scene roles. The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page are EVPs of the business as well.

Bryan Danielson loses to Andrade El Idolo in the AEW Continental Classic Blue League match

Bryan Danielson has returned from injury and was pitted against Andrade El Idolo in a round-robin AEW Continental Classic match. Danielson lost, but only after Idolo had to target his injured eye. After the match, Idolo's manager, CJ Perry, shared a video of The American Dragon being looked after by medical personnel.

The loss also closed out Bryan's undefeated streak in the Continental Classic tournament.

