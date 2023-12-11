CJ Perry (fka Lana) makes an ominous prediction about her AEW client after his win over Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson was pitted in an explosive match in the AEW Continental Classic Tournament. While Danielson lost the match, he once again won hearts. The match also ended the American Dragon's undefeated streak in the tournament.

His opponent, Andrade El Idolo, had to target Danielson's eye to win. The American Dragon returned to the ring after the surgery he required due to a broken orbital bone. The Jacksonville-based company posted a reel on Instagram showing the after-match care that Daniel needed. CJ Perry, who manages Andrade, had an ominous response to it.

She posted:

"My client andradelmas will do this to many more people's faces in the ring to win. This is the reason why I signed him as a client because of his dedication, skill, and determination to do whatever it takes to win. he is the #LUCHAKING," the post read.

CJ Perry's skills are on point when it comes to praising her client.

The final of the tournament will take place at the December Pay-Per-View Worlds End. Andrade was announced as the second contestant in the Continental Classic Tournament.

Bryan Danielson reveals more about the backstage role he plays in AEW

Bryan Danielson has joined the rare league of wrestlers who play a role behind the camera even when they are active in the ring. The Blackpool Combat Club member was revealed to be on the AEW Disciplinary Committee, which finally decided on the sacking of CM Punk. It was later reported that The American Dragon was responsible for fining members of the AEW roster because of their social media shenanigans. He recently gave more details about his role in the disciplinary committee.

The disciplinary committee and the fining aspect have already caught the eye of rivals WWE. They even seemingly made a spot about Randy Orton being fined $50000 because he put SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis through an RKO.

What do you think? How important is Bryan Danielson becoming for AEW? Tell us in the comments section.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.