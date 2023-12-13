Tony Khan is open to bringing back former WWE star to AEW TV

A former WWE star has been tearing it up in the wrestling world as of late, but many fans are pondering why Tony Khan hasn't brought the talent in question back to AEW television in several months. The company president and CEO has finally weighed in on the topic.

While Ring of Honor might not have the biggest viewership, fans of the promotion have been treated to some outstanding performances by Athena. The ROH Women's Champion is a mainstay of AEW's sister promotion and has grown her cult following during this run.

Speaking during the ROH Final Battle media conference call, Tony Khan said that he was open to the idea of bringing Athena back to AEW TV:

"I'm certainly open to Athena appearing in AEW and other places. I think it’s really great to have somebody who is a great ambassador for the company like Athena." [H/T: Ringside News]

While there is no time frame for Athena's possible AEW return, these words from Tony Khan indicate that it might happen sooner than most people realize.

Tony Khan heaps praise on Athena's 2023 run

After a somewhat shaky start to life outside of WWE, Athena has certainly found her footing as a constant fixture of ROH. Her character work has been a major highlight of the show throughout the year, a fact Tony Khan is well aware of:

"One thing that has been consistent and great about ROH is that Athena has been very much a part of that show and focused on that show. Her work has been one of the strongest things about the show. If Athena is focused on ROH and AEW, that’s great too. [...] In reflecting on the year in 2023, I believe Athena’s work on ROH was quite possibly, likely, the strongest and most consistent thing throughout the year and it’s been really nice having that anchor." [H/T Ringside News]

Only time will tell what lies in Athena's future. But after the stellar run she's had this year, many fans are pining to see her work her magic on a larger stage.