Sammy Guevara breaks silence after returning to AEW Collision after more than 7 months

Sammy Guevara recently took to social media following his return to AEW Collision last night. This marked his first appearance on the show in over seven months, having last been seen in a match against Kazuchika Okada on September 25.
The Spanish God was in action as part of the 100,000 Dollar Prize High Speed Collision Four-Way match, which also featured Rush, AR Fox, and Kevin Knight. Guevara ended up securing the win in his first night back, pinning Fox and taking home the prize money.
Sammy Guevara took to Instagram to post some pictures and clips from his return to the promotion. He mentioned how great it was to win back and earn 100,000 dollars. He then revealed what he was going to use it for - a life-sized statue of the beloved Dragon Ball Z character Goku for his front lawn.
"Felt good to be back, pick up the win & score the 100k 💰 life is good! Now to look for a life size Goku statue for our front lawn!" Guevara wrote.
Sammy Guevara has hinted at pursuing more championship gold alongside Dustin Rhodes
The former TNT Champion is a member of The Sons of Texas with Dustin Rhodes, and they currently hold the ROH World Tag Team titles.
More than two months ago, Guevara took to X/Twitter to talk about how he and Dustin have competed together in four major arenas around the world. The veteran then hinted at going for more titles together.
The Spanish God replied and agreed with the idea. He then dropped hints about possibly going after belts from CMLL, NJPW, or AEW.
"I like what you are thinking but where? @CMLL_OFICIAL @njpwglobal @AEW 🤔," Guevara replied.
Sammy Guevara has shown great form during his time with ROH, and eventually, The Sons of Texas may branch out. It remains to be seen whether their successful run will continue thereafter.