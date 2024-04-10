Sammy Guevara reacts to AEW revealing backstage footage from All In 2023

AEW is set to present a controversial edition of Dynamite tonight. The company has a strong buzz over the All In backstage footage that The Young Bucks plan to release, and now Sammy Guevara has chimed in on the discussion.

The Young Bucks have teased that they will air footage of the backstage All In incident between CM Punk and Jack Perry. Tony Khan has defended the decision amid heavy criticism. The segment is airing just days after Punk took several shots at Khan and the company during WrestleMania Week.

Guevara has been suspended since March 5 for not following concussion protocols during his match with Jeff Hardy. However, the 30-year-old has continued to promote All Elite Wrestling, and he did just that ahead of tonight's episode.

"Watch #AEWDynamite tonight [eyes emoji]," Sammy Guevara wrote with the promotional graphic seen below.

The Spanish God has not wrestled since his No DQ Collision loss to Powerhouse Hobbs on February 24. The match came ten days after Sammy's controversial No DQ win over Hardy.

AEW Dynamite Control Center and updated line-up for tonight

The build-up to the inaugural AEW Dynasty pay-per-view will continue tonight as Dynamite airs live from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia.

The top draw going into tonight's show is the All In backstage footage that The Young Bucks are set to air, and discuss for the first time. There will also be two big first-time-ever matches: Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Adam Copeland.

Friday's Rampage episode will also be taped tonight in Charleston. The only item announced as of now is TBS Champion Julia Hart defending against Leyla Hirsch in a House Rules match.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for live Dynamite coverage and all breaking AEW news. Below is the current line-up for tonight:

Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

The Young Bucks will air and discuss backstage All In footage

Toni Storm's Charleston Championship Champagne Toast to Thunder Rosa

Hook, Chris Jericho, Katsuyori Shibata vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

Eliminator Match: World Champion Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes

TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on this week's Dynamite.

