Sammy Guevara reacts to Shawn Spears' AEW departure

AEW star Sammy Guevara recently reacted to Shawn Spears' announcement regarding his departure from the Jacksonville-based company.

Spears debuted in All Elite Wrestling at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2019 and competed in the Casino Battle Royale during the pre-show. During his tenure in the Jacksonville-based company, the former WWE Superstar faced some of the top names in AEW, the likes of Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, but did not have any noteworthy accomplishments to his name.

The 42-year-old was famously a member of The Pinnacle, a Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) led heel faction, which also consisted of FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow, with Tully Blanchard as its manager.

Shawn Spears recently took to social media to break the silence about his departure from Tony Khan's promotion.

"What a wonderful time it has been. Thank you @AEW for allowing me to be there from the ground level. It’s been a fantastic 5 years of growth and personal development. This is a personal choice and one that is best for me and my family at this time. Thank you to all, staff and talent alike for the memories❤ - #10," Shawn Spears wrote.

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, who has shared the ring with Spears as his opponent as well as a tag team partner, reacted to the post by sharing a picture with The Perfect 10.

Here is Guevara's Twitter post:

AEW star Sammy Guevara made a request to Tony Khan but was denied

Sammy Guevara returned to AEW programming on the most recent edition of Dynamite. The Spanish God has been absent since the WrestleDream pay-per-view where he suffered a concussion.

A few weeks before the pay-per-view, Guevara had turned heel on his long-time friend and mentor Chris Jericho and joined forces with Don Callis. However, upon his return to Dynamite, the 30-year-old again allied with The Ocho against the Don Callis Family.

During his interview on the Insights with Chris Van Vliet, the three-time TNT Champion said he did not want to turn against Jericho in the first place and requested the same from Tony Khan, but was denied.

"I didn't even want the turn to happen. I never wanted to turn on Chris, I was telling Tony and everybody, 'Let's just go our separate ways, let's just never turn on each other,' But it ended up happening and it went in a really cool way. If you're gonna do it, you gotta do it the right way and I feel like that was a cool way to do it," Sammy Guevara said.

