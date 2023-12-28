Former AEW champion opens up about scary injury suffered during brutal spot at WrestleDream 2023

During the electrifying New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on December 27, a pivotal moment occurred when a 30-year-old former AEW Champion returned to the promotion.

The star in question is Sammy Guevara, who has been absent since October. He has been away due to a severe concussion he sustained in a tag team match in which he partnered up with Will Ospreay and Konosuke Takeshita to defeat Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Sammy Guevara commented on the incident and revealed that he is completely cleared now.

“I’m cleared, I’m good. That was crazy. You know, I do the cutter so much and then the stupidest things.” (H/T: Post Wrestling)

He then candidly opened up about the experience.

"I bumped my head on the canvas and then saw the future,” Guevara explained how he initially downplayed the concussion's severity. A couple of days later, I was feeling the effects," he admitted.

Guevara also reflected on an accidental in-ring collision that occurred during a previous hardcore match with Matt Hardy in 2020.

"That match is unfortunately remembered as one of the worst moments in AEW history," he said. "But I learned a lot about how to handle injuries."

Guevara’s compelling Dynamite return marked both a personal and storyline comeback, reuniting him with Chris Jericho to confront a rival faction, The Don Callis Family. This confrontation set up an intriguing eight-man tag team match at the upcoming Elite Wrestling Worlds End pay-per-view.

Sting apologizes for botched spot with Sammy Guevara in AEW

In a revealing backstage interview, wrestling legend Sting expressed regret to Guevara for botching a major spot at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. As Guevara attempted a 630 senton on Sting through a table, the timing went awry.

“So, the story about that. He was supposed to move. But for whatever reason, either the 630 is too fast or timing, whatever, I landed off.”

Remarkably, the veteran Sting continued the brutal match despite the bad landing.

"And then he pops up like a minute later, you know? And, like, finishes the match because he's such a pro," Guevara remarked.

Guevara also added that Sting approached him to apologize for the move.

“He's like, 'Sorry, I no sold your move.' And I'm like, bro, you're good. You know, like, I'm just happy you're alive." (H/T: INSIGHT)

This candid locker room exchange demonstrates the mutual respect between wrestlers, even after dangerous in-ring incidents. It offers fans a glimpse into the bonds and trauma that wrestlers face together behind the scenes.