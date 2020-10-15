A few weeks ago, Matt Hardy was attacked on AEW Dynamite shortly before Private Party's match with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager. It was speculated that Jericho was the one who committed the act.

"I guess you're not the luckiest man in wrestling this week are you, Hardy" - @IAmJericho.

"I guess you're not the luckiest man in wrestling this week are you, Hardy" - @IAmJericho.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama.

The mystery surrounding this situation has now been solved as Sammy Guevara has now been revealed as the mastermind behind this heinous attack on Matt Hardy.

Sammy Guevara revealed as Matt Hardy's attacker on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy was in the crowd with his wife and three children being interviewed by Tony Schiavone on AEW Dynamite. Matt Hardy said he had been cleared to return to the ring. Then, a vignette appeared on the Titantron, where it was revealed that Sammy Guevara was the man who attacked Matt Hardy on the September 16th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara also cut a promo sending a strong message to Matt Hardy. He said:

"Was there any question, Matt? Who attacked Matt Hardy? It was me. It was me all along. And I'm never going to stop. I'm the man that left you at All Out. I'm the man who took out your knee. I'm the man that busted your face. And I'm the man that every single week they clear you, I'm going to send you right back on the shelf. I'm going to send you right back to the hospital. Because this is not over until I send you home for good."

Matt Hardy said, in a promo weeks ago, said that his feud with Sammy Guevara was over but that doesn't appear to be the case. It'll be interesting how this feud unfolds on AEW Dynamite in the weeks to come.

