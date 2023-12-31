Samoa Joe announces new partnership after AEW Worlds End: "We've got a whole new era starting up here"

AEW Worlds End concluded with Samoa Joe winning the world title, and he graced the post-show press conference with some interesting comments, including the announcement of a partnership with WB Games.

Joe defeated MJF to win the AEW World Championship in the main event of Worlds End, and he was unsurprisingly the first star to attend the media scrum with his newly won belt.

Samoa Joe hyped up the beginning of a new era in AEW and promised that the company would engage in lucrative cross-promotions moving forward. Joe, who plays a part in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League video game, stated that AEW had entered a deal with WB Games.

That's not all; Samoa Joe also mentioned Warner Brothers and how they now have a champion to be proud of. Samoa's comments come at a time when rumors suggested Warner Bros. has had meetings with WWE regarding airing Monday Night RAW on their network, which cast doubts on AEW's contract with the massive television group.

Here's what Samoa Joe had to say about AEW's partnership with WB Games and other promotional opportunities that could arise shortly:

"We've got a whole new era starting up here. I'm actually here to announce we're starting a partnership with WB Games, you know, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, starring myself. We're definitely in some cross-promotion with them. The game is coming out at the end of January. We have some big things coming up with that. Warner Brothers, it's crazy. They finally have a champion they can show to the world with pride and respect." [From 53:18 onwards]

Samoa Joe signed off with a typical heel statement at the AEW Worlds End press conference

The new AEW World Champion discussed multiple topics, including the controversies surrounding the organization and how they planned on moving forward.

Joe spoke like a true champion, which was expected considering his experience as a top guy in the business. At the end of the day, Samoa is a heel in kayfabe, and he ensured he didn't leave the media scrum without a rather arrogant comment.

Samoa Joe said he was hoping to make a lot of money as AEW's top champion in the coming time, and he cheekily claimed that he didn't intend to share it with anyone.

"I mean, everything is really, really fantastic right now. I can't wait for all the promotional opportunities and the tons of money I'm going to make. You'll get to watch it. It's going to be fantastic. I'm not going to share it with any of you, but it will be really fun for you to watch me spend it," said Joe. [53:40 - 53:56]

Samoa Joe going over MJF marked the end of a monument title reign, as the former champion is reportedly going to go on a hiatus. In the meantime, Joe wants to be the most dominant champion, and is ready to take on all up-and-comers heading into the new year.

