Samoa Joe breaks silence on AEW future

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 13, 2025 09:37 GMT
Samoa Joe joined AEW in 2022. (Image via AEW YouTube)
Samoa Joe is currently on hiatus from AEW. The 46-year-old is one of the most accomplished names in the modern wrestling landscape. He has won titles in WWE, TNA, and in the Tony Khan-led company as well.

Joe is a former AEW World Champion, a two-time TNT Champion, and the reigning World Trios Champion with Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata. This trio is collectively known as The Opps.

The Samoan Submission Machine plays Marcus "Needles" Kane/Sweet Tooth on the Peacock show, Twisted Metal. Developed by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Michael Jonathan Smith, the series is based on the popular Twisted Metal video game franchise. Joe has been absent from AEW TV because he has been promoting the show's second season, which is now streaming.

PWInsider recently interviewed Joe. In this conversation, he revealed that his return to All Elite Wrestling is imminent.

“Definitely sooner than later. We’re clearing our various medical protocols, and as soon as we’re done with that, we’ll be back to business,” the former world champion said. [H/T: PWInsider]
Samoa Joe on injuring his leg during Twisted Metal's filming

In the abovementioned interview, Joe revealed that he did not get injured while performing stunts during the filming of Twisted Metal. Instead, he got hurt when he was parking his car.

"We had done a series of pretty crazy driving stunts and some dangerous things here and there. Then it was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it," Samoa Joe said.

Samoa Joe is a fan favorite, and hopefully, his return will not take too long. The veteran is also deeply respected by Tony Khan and his peers.

