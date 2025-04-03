Samoa Joe confesses ending popular star's career is his biggest regret: "WWE is fortunate to have him"

AEW star Samoa Joe's finisher is the Muscle Buster. He has used this move to win hundreds of matches throughout his career. According to fans worldwide, the Muscle Buster is one of the most devastating moves in the modern wrestling landscape. Unfortunately, it also infamously led to the in-ring retirement of Tyson Kidd.

Back in June 2015, when he was a WWE star, The Samoan Submission Machine delivered his finisher to Tyson Kidd during a dark match on RAW. The latter suffered a spinal cord injury and ultimately had to retire from wrestling. The 44-year-old is now a producer in WWE.

Recently, Joe was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT. In this conversation, the former AEW World Champion revealed that the incident with the former WWE Tag Team Champion is the biggest regret of his career. However, he called Kidd an immensely passionate individual and added that WWE was fortunate to have him.

"No, and to this day that probably remains the largest regret in my career that that happened. [Chris: There’s nothing you could have done about it]. But that doesn’t change things for Tyson. Doesn’t change things for a guy who is probably one of the most passionate people in the world of professional wrestling," he said.

The veteran wrestler added:

"For a guy who has an amazing mind for it. WWE is fortunate to have him. Because, even though, he’s not in a physical role within the company, the finishes, his ability to put the other matches and be a producer and agent are unparalleled!'' [H/T: CVV]

Samoa Joe didn't realize that Tyson Kidd was injured after the latter received a Muscle Buster

During the interview, The Samoan Submission Machine revealed that he didn't initially realize that something was wrong with Tyson Kidd after he delivered the Muscle Buster. Joe gradually learned about the accident after he saw the concerned face of Kidd's then-tag team partner, Claudio Castagnoli (FKA Cesaro).

"No, didn’t feel any different. It’s just when I turned around and went for the pin and got back up, the only thing that even hinted that there’s something wrong is when Cesaro looked back up at me. I know when Cesaro is concerned, and then, I was like, 'Oh my God! I hope everything is okay!'" Samoa Joe said. [H/T: CVV]

Samoa Joe, HOOK, and Katsuyori Shibata are currently members of The Opps faction in All Elite Wrestling.

