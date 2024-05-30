Samoa Joe confirms new alliance with up-and-coming AEW star

Samoa Joe combined forces with an up-and-coming AEW star on the latest episode of Dynamite. The talent in question is none other than Hook.

The May 29, 2024, edition of AEW Dynamite saw the aftermath of Double or Nothing 2024. Fans in KIA Forum also witnessed the debut of a new segment titled TV Time with The Learning Tree, as FTW Champion Chris Jericho and Big Bill officially welcomed Bryan Keith into the "Jericho Vortex".

The stable was eventually interrupted by Hook, who presumably wanted revenge on The Bounty Hunter for his interference in the three-way match between him, The Ocho, and Katsuyori Shibata over the FTW Title in Las Vegas.

While The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil dealt with security preventing him from storming into the ring, Samoa Joe arrived unexpectedly and whispered something in the ear of the 25-year-old rising star. This prompted Hook to follow the former AEW World Champion to the back.

The duo was later interviewed by Renee Paquette. During the chat, Joe said dangerous individuals operate on their own time. He seemingly formed an alliance with Hook and hinted at a future confrontation with The Learning Tree.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Chris Jericho and the FTW Championship.

