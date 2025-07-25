Samoa Joe makes major appearance amid AEW hiatus

Samoa Joe has been absent from AEW since competing at All In: Texas. Recently, The Samoan Submission Machine was spotted making an appearance at a major event outside of Tony Khan's promotion.At All In, Samoa Joe and The Opps successfully defended their AEW Trios Championship against Death Riders members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, as well as their ally Gabe Kidd. However, The Destroyer was brutally attacked by his foes to the point that he had to be stretchered out of the arena. It was later reported that Joe was written off television due to promotional activities outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.While there is no confirmation on when he will return to Tony Khan's promotion, the former AEW World Champion was seen attending the San Diego Comic Con amid his hiatus. Joe appeared as part of a panel for Twisted Metal. He will be part of the upcoming season of the show, which is set to air on July 31. Check out the tweet below: It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will have Samoa Joe vacate his Trios Title, considering there is currently no timeline in place for his return.AEW star Samoa Joe sent a heartfelt message after the Fiji tragedyRecently, it was made public that popular Fijian actor and songwriter George Veikoso has passed away. The news prompted an instant response from Samoa Joe, who took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for the legendary singer.“Rest in Power to the Great and Mighty Fiji. Truly defined a genre and a generation of music,” wrote Joe View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt must be noted that Joe is of Samoan descent and seemingly a big fan of Veikoso's work. Meanwhile, the legendary singer, who was widely known by his nickname Fiji, passed away on July 23 for reasons that remain unknown.