Samoa Joe makes major appearance amid AEW hiatus

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 25, 2025 13:26 GMT
Samoa Joe has not been on AEW TV since All In
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion

Samoa Joe has been absent from AEW since competing at All In: Texas. Recently, The Samoan Submission Machine was spotted making an appearance at a major event outside of Tony Khan's promotion.

At All In, Samoa Joe and The Opps successfully defended their AEW Trios Championship against Death Riders members Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, as well as their ally Gabe Kidd. However, The Destroyer was brutally attacked by his foes to the point that he had to be stretchered out of the arena. It was later reported that Joe was written off television due to promotional activities outside of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While there is no confirmation on when he will return to Tony Khan's promotion, the former AEW World Champion was seen attending the San Diego Comic Con amid his hiatus. Joe appeared as part of a panel for Twisted Metal. He will be part of the upcoming season of the show, which is set to air on July 31.

Check out the tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will have Samoa Joe vacate his Trios Title, considering there is currently no timeline in place for his return.

AEW star Samoa Joe sent a heartfelt message after the Fiji tragedy

Recently, it was made public that popular Fijian actor and songwriter George Veikoso has passed away. The news prompted an instant response from Samoa Joe, who took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for the legendary singer.

“Rest in Power to the Great and Mighty Fiji. Truly defined a genre and a generation of music,” wrote Joe

It must be noted that Joe is of Samoan descent and seemingly a big fan of Veikoso's work. Meanwhile, the legendary singer, who was widely known by his nickname Fiji, passed away on July 23 for reasons that remain unknown.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

