Samoa Joe makes shocking confession; says he got WWE legend's son replaced in AEW

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Sep 04, 2025 01:37 GMT
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion [Photos courtesy of AEW
Samoa Joe is a former AEW World Champion [Photos courtesy of AEW's Official Website]

Samoa Joe has dealt with some unsettled business tonight and has confirmed that he did get a certain second-generation star replaced in AEW. He revealed why he did this.

In April, the Opps fought the Death Riders for the world trios titles. With Hook out of action, many thought this was going to be a handicap match until Joe brought out Powerhouse Hobbs as his sudden replacement. This was a great move as they ended up winning the titles that night.

A month later, at Double or Nothing, the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil returned during the Anarchy in the Arena match. This was only a brief appearance, but he gave Samoa Joe a cold shoulder. His next appearance would be last week on AEW Dynamite, where he returned to attack Wheeler Yuta.

Earlier tonight, the show began with the Death Riders getting into a brawl with several stars on the roster. Hook was one of those who came out to confront them, but just as he was making his entrance, the Opps came out and beat him to them. They breezed past him and did not mind him in any way.

Samoa Joe and Hook finally spoke to one another backstage, with the latter revealing that he was upset he was replaced. Joe mentioned how this was nothing personal, as they had an opportunity to become the trios champions. He then told him that he had a right to be upset, but regardless of what happens, they'll have his back.

"And as for out there right now, we didn't come out there to save you. We have our own business to handle. I understand you're real upset right now, you have every right in the world to be. I made the call, I'm the one who did it. But you need to know this, at some point, you're gonna need our help. Whether you want it or not, we're still gonna have your back." Samoa Joe said.[1:06-1:32]
Samoe Joe and Hook have finally begun to air out each other's grievances. It remains to be seen how the second-generation star will process this and whether things will begin to smooth out between them.

