Samoa Joe's hilarious reaction to a viral clip of a man botching stage dive

ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe is known to be one of the most unforgiving men in the wrestling business, and he has continued that persona on social media by reacting to a viral clip of a horrifying stage dive.

During the recent Openair Frauedfeld Festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, famous rapper Ski Mask The Slump God was performing his set when he invited a fan on stage during his hit single 'Nuketown' featuring the late rapper Juice WRLD.

The fan then proceeded to dive off the stage with the hope that the crowd below would catch him and surf him around the sea of people in attendance. But that's not what happened, as the crowd members decided to move out of the way of the diving fan, leading to the young man smacking the floor below.

Ski Mask The Slump God fan tried to stage dive and nobody caught him. He’s ok though. Ski Mask The Slump God fan tried to stage dive and nobody caught him. He’s ok though. 👀🥴 https://t.co/hROQx7XCAl

The clip has since gone viral across social media, with many people rightly worried about the condition of the fan. However, not everyone shared this sentiment, as AEW star Samoa Joe found the whole thing highly amusing.

Here is the picture of the GIF Samoa Joe posted to his Twitter.

Samoa Joe has taken his fair share of nasty bumps over the years, but judging by his reaction to this stage dive, he takes a lot of pleasure in seeing other people take the bumps nowadays,

Samoa Joe was recently eliminated from the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

After being defeated in the final of the 2022 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Samoa Joe wanted to rectify that blemish by winning the 2023 edition. But one thing that Joe certainly didn't expect was to come up against former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk in the semi-final.

Punk was winless against Joe in the six previous meetings they had over the years, but a lot had changed between their last match in 2005 and the July 8th, 2023 edition of AEW Collision.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow The nostalgia was put on HIGH last night for Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk. I loved it! The nostalgia was put on HIGH last night for Samoa Joe vs. CM Punk. I loved it!https://t.co/T2SJozvTp2

After a hard-hitting bout, Punk picked up the victory and moved on to the final that will take place on July 15th, where he will meet 'Absolute' Ricky Starks. As for Joe, he will certainly be looking for a measure of revenge after missing out on the Owen Hart Cup for a second year in a row.

