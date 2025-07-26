  • home icon
  Samoa Joe sends a message after big non-AEW appearance

Samoa Joe sends a message after big non-AEW appearance

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 26, 2025 02:41 GMT
2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Peacock
2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Peacock's "Twisted Metal" Season 2 Photo Call [Source: Getty]

Samoa Joe is currently off AEW television programming. However, that did not stop The Samoan Submission Machine from making waves outside the promotion with a major appearance.

The former WWE United States Champion last competed at the All Elite Wrestling grand spectacle, All In: Texas. He and his Opps cohorts successfully defended their AEW Trios World Championships against The Death Riders. However, the heels launched a post-match assault on Joe, which led to him being taken out on a stretcher.

The angle was done to write Samoa Joe off television so that he could promote his upcoming project, Twisted Metal, which is set to premiere on Peacock on July 31. Recently, Joe was in attendance at the San Diego Comic Con as part of a panel with the Twisted Metal team and sent out a message via X to hype the upcoming series following the event.

"Winding down SDCC. A big thank you to all the fans who turned out. We will see you at the Starting line July 31st, on @peacock Photo Credit: @mtv."

He also posted some photos along with other members of the cast who were present at the SDCC.

Samoa Joe sent out a message after a recent tragedy

Samoa Joe comes from the rich culture of Samoa, and it comes as no surprise that he has a Samoan influence in his taste of music. It made sense that Joe was affected after learning about the tragic news of popular actor and songwriter George Veikoso's death.

The man popularly known as 'Fiji' passed away due to undisclosed reasons on July 23. The AEW star sent out his heartfelt condolences for Fiji, someone he believed defined a generation of music.

“Rest in Power to the Great and Mighty Fiji. Truly defined a genre and a generation of music.”

On the other hand, wrestling fans would be able to see a new side of Samoa Joe in Twisted Metal in the coming weeks. However, it remains to be seen when the former WWE Superstar will make his return to AEW.

