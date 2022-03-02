"I never got a really clean crack" - Samoa Joe teases match against former WWE Champion in AEW

Samoa Joe already has a list of who he wants to face if he decides to go to AEW in the future.

In a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, the former NXT Champion named two current AEW stars he would love to face. The Samoan Submission Machine wants to clash against up-and-coming star Powerhouse Hobbs and former WWE Champion Jon Moxley.

Speaking about Hobbs, Samoe Joe stated that the young AEW star is full of potential and has a promising future ahead.

"He’s a guy, I think he’s really impressive and I think he has a lot of ceiling he hasn’t even begun to reach yet" - he said about Hobbs.

Meanwhile, the former world champion also revealed his intentions to face off against current GCW World Champion Jon Moxley

"I never got a really clean crack at [Jon] Moxley. I think Jon’s a guy who I’d love to be in a program with at some point wherever it may be so, and I mean those are kind of the two guys that stick out off the top of my head." - Samoa Joe said.

Samoa Joe on possibly joining AEW

Samoa Joe didn't rule out a potential stint in AEW while being open to working with other wrestling companies.

He was released by WWE last year, then re-hired, then released again in January. He is a former two-time NXT Champion and also served as a talent scout in his second stint with the company.

"…I’m open to whatever opportunity. Obviously, at this point, I’m blessed enough that I get to make decisions, and I get to work on some things outside of wrestling. Which is a rarity when you are this far in and committed to the business." said Joe. (H/T Sescoops)

The Samoan Submission Machine is a free agent and any company would love to have him signed.

