Saraya and 2-time WWE Champion were always "fighting in public," claims veteran

A wrestling veteran has opened up about some details regarding the controversial relationship between AEW star Saraya and former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio.

Del Rio and the former Paige developed a romantic relationship in 2016, which eventually led to the two getting engaged in October of that year when Saraya famously proposed to the former WWE Champion at an independent wrestling show.

However, their relationship was not long for this world as they parted ways in late 2017 in a cloud of controversy after reports started to surface regarding Del Rio abusing the current AEW star. These reports still get brought up to this day, as Alberto even threatened to 'expose' his ex-fiance in 2021.

During a recent edition of the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan, a close personal friend of Alberto Del Rio, was asked about their relationship and if he saw anything wrong or any signs that something wasn't right. Here's what he had to say:

"The thing was is that I like Saraya, she's always been sweet with me. I like [Alberto Del Rio], he has had his issues because you know, you're not thinking correctly and he has a big heart. But bro, he's in a very competitive business, he's getting older, he wants to secure his spot, the guy looks like a f**king movie star and I would see them in public. I would see stuff he would do to her, I would see stuff she would do to him and they would just rile each other up. It wasn't like a one-sided thing, you know what I'm saying? So where I can say 'you're being a d**k, you're being a d**k dude and you need to knock it out because you're going to really--but I couldn't because they were both just all the time triggering each other you know, fighting in public." [1:18-2:07]

Saraya has since found love with a famous singer!

After splitting up with Alberto Del Rio in late 2017, Saraya was forced into early retirement following a house show in December of that year that aggravated a neck injury she had previously been dealing with.

Fortunately for her, life had something around the corner for her in the form of a much happier relationship with the lead singer of the rock band Falling In Reverse, Ronnie Radke.

The two have been in a relationship since late 2018, with Radke even giving AEW permission for the company to use his band's song 'Zombified' as Saraya's entrance music.

