Saraya admits she felt "jealous" of rising AEW star's work before All In

AEW Women's Champion Saraya recently stated that she was jealous of an AEW star's work on RevPro Wrestling before All-In.

The name in question is Skye Blue, who is one of the rising talents in All Elite Wrestling. Saraya and Skye Blue recently crossed paths in the squared circle, where Saraya defeated Skye to punch her ticket to the All-In Women's four-way title match.

During the post-All-In Media Scrum, Saraya was asked about possibly working with Rev Pro, and the former WWE star spoke about being jealous of Skye Blue for being a part of the show.

"I would love to do stuff with RevPro. I saw Skye Blue got to be part of the show. She got a great reaction, people absolutely adore her. I was a little jealous, honestly, 'I want to do RevPro too.' I had to do some Wembley stuff," H/T:[FightFul]

Skye Blue is an angel backstage, says AEW Women's Champion Saraya

All Elite Wrestling's backstage atmosphere may have a lot of issues going on, but some stars do spread positivity and keep it light. AEW star Saraya named Skye Blue as one of them.

Speaking to TVInsider, Saraya opened up about the rising star:

"If I were starting out like that I would be sh*tting bricks. I remember talking to Skye. I think she was having a singles match against Ruby [Soho]. I said to her focus on selling facials. Rather than focusing on the moves, I told her it's about the story you're telling. She is just so sweet. She is an angel backstage. Everyone loves her. She is back there gluing gems on everyone's wrestling gear. She helps make wrestling gear. She is just helpful to everybody. So it felt nice to give back to her a little bit. She is killing it." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

Saraya has certainly raised the bar with her glowing assessment of the 23-year-old. When top talents get along in this fashion, it helps the promotion put out better content for the viewers.