"Watch my fat a*s at #ALLIN at Wembley Stadium" - Saraya blasts fan for deleted body-shaming comment

AEW star Saraya recently took to Instagram to share a screenshot of her clapping back at a rude fan, who had body-shamed her on Twitter.

The Anti-Diva has had an eventful career so far, making a name for herself during her time in WWE. Her talent in the ring led to her winning the Divas Championship twice, along with the NXT Women's Title. However, her run ended prematurely due to a neck injury she sustained during a match with Sasha Banks.

Saraya's entry in AEW came as a fresh breath of life for her, as she made an in-ring return as well. While her matches have been limited so far, she is set to make an appearance at the upcoming All In event at Wembley.

While many fans are excited to see her at All In, one Twitter user commented on The Anti-Diva's physique in a negative manner. The former WWE Superstar wasted no time on clapping back at the tweet, which has now been deleted. Nevertheless, Saraya posted a screenshot of the interaction on her Instagram Story.

A screenshot of Saraya's Instagram story.

Saraya has also made a bold statement ahead of AEW All In

With the former WWE Superstar scheduled to be in action in her home country soon, she has made it clear that the stakes are high for her.

After beating Skye Blue on Rampage this week, the former WWE Superstar took to Twitter to share a message for everyone regarding her future plans.

"I haven’t wrestled in my home country in around 7/8 years. I haven’t won a championship in 9 years. I was told I would NEVER wrestle again. I’m coming home.. and I’m gonna walk out of Wembley stadium in front of my family and countryman the AEW women’s world champion."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for her down the line, and whether she will be able to bag the AEW Women's World Title.

