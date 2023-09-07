Saraya brutally claps back at fan for dissing her Title win at AEW All In

Saraya is on a roll. She won the AEW Women's Championship at All In at Wembley in a gritty match that entertained the crowd. And now, she is not taking kindly to the criticism that she is facing on social media. In fact, a while ago, The Diva of Tomorrow gave a salty reply to a fan who made a snarky comment about her win.

The fan put up a tweet that said:

At least Emi is capable of putting on an entertaining match. When you won the belt I rolled my eyes so hard that I nearly went blind

This tweet is in regard to the current online feud that the Anti Diva and Emi Sakura are involved in. Miss Hell in Boots was pretty outspoken about her point of view about the tweet and gave a scathing reply.

Expand Tweet

With this comment, she might be treading on thin ice by responding to a fan's post with a salty comment about the person's look. She returned to AEW to a thunderous response and the win in her hometown could be a major morale booster for her.

The wrestler formerly known as Paige is also one of the few wrestlers to have a live-action movie that depicting herself and her family. She is one of the few womens wrestlers who have had a successful run in WWE and AEW.

Saraya tells AEW wrestler to stop flirting with her

Saraya's social media profile is already in the spotlight, with her feud with Emi Sakura, who had earlier posted a video of her in tears after watching the current AEW Women's World Champion making an entry at 'All In' to the tune of "We Will... Rock You", by the legendary Freddie Mercury.

Sakura has been active in the world of professional wrestling since the late nineties and has had impressive runs in several wrestling organizations, including the Philippines Wrestling Revolution in late 2019. The two exchanged a barrage of tweets, with Saraya finally asking Sakura to stop flirting with her.

Do you think Saraya too snarky on social media for her own good? Tell us in the comments section.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.