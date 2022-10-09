"It was the craziest two weeks" - Saraya discloses Jon Moxley and 6-time WWE World Champion's role in convincing her to join AEW

Saraya recently confessed that Jon Moxley and former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho played a major role in her decision to go to AEW.

The former Paige shockingly arrived at Dynamite: Grand Slam, following the conclusion of the four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's Championship. She chased away Britt Baker, Serena Deeb, and Jamie Hayter from further inflicting damage on Toni Storm, who retained her title, and Athena.

Saraya has since engaged in a program with The Doctor, with last Wednesday's anniversary episode being the climax so far when she went toe-to-toe with the latter.

While streaming on her Twitch channel, Saraya revealed that she was initially going to sign her AEW contract two weeks prior to the Arthur Ashe Stadium event.

However, Moxley, Jericho and owner Tony Khan advised her to save the moment on September 21st to create a bigger surprise.

"It was like two weeks before because (Chris) Jericho, (Jon) Moxley, and Tony (Khan) were all like, 'it would be good if you were on Grand Slam in two weeks.' That's when it all started. Everything was good, literally until it....I signed literally the day. It was the craziest two weeks," Saraya said. [H/T Fightful]

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB #AEWGrandSlam I've Now watched Saraya's AEW Debut 3 times Now and Babi THAT was the Loudest Crowd Pop I've ever Heard for a AEW Women's Division Wrestler THAT was Damn near CM Punk Level HUGE Pop. shes Adds alot Of Star Power with her Signing. @Saraya I've Now watched Saraya's AEW Debut 3 times Now and Babi THAT was the Loudest Crowd Pop I've ever Heard for a AEW Women's Division Wrestler THAT was Damn near CM Punk Level HUGE Pop. shes Adds alot Of Star Power with her Signing. @Saraya #AEWGrandSlam https://t.co/Tfb5K82IiS

Saraya had a remarkable decade-long run with WWE from 2011 to 2022, where she was the first-ever NXT Women's Champion, two-time WWE Divas Champion twice and former SmackDown general manager.

AEW star Saraya on what she would do once she gets back as an active wrestler

As her stream went along, Saraya set the record straight about her in-ring future. She's been inactive from the in-ring competition following the 2017 neck injury that she obtained during a live WWE event.

The former Anti-Diva disclosed that once she returns, she will implement more finesse in her style and will avoid making gruesome bumps.

"I'm not looking to bump around like crazy like I did before. I need to make adjustments and be smart about it. I'm very aware of what I can and can't do," Saraya added. [H/T Fightful]

A game-changing development regarding Saraya's wrestling status was recently reported as AEW's ringside physician, Dr. Michael Sampson, gave her clearance to compete in the squared circle again.

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho and Tony Khan helping Saraya decide her AEW move? Sound off in the comments section below.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes