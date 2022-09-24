Saraya (fka Paige) explains the correct pronunciation of her AEW name 

Current AEW star Saraya has highlighted the correct pronunciation of her new in-ring following her shocking debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Before signing with AEW, the star was known as Paige in WWE, where she carved out a successful career for herself. Since appearing on this week's Dynamite, the former champion has reverted to her real name Saraya.

The AEW star made a significant impact on Wednesday as she interrupted Britt Baker and company while they were beating up Toni Storm and Athena. The heels launched a brutal assault on the babyface duo before Saraya rescued her former colleagues.

In one of her most recent posts on social media, Saraya took to Twitter to reveal the correct pronunciation of her name. Here is what she wrote:

"It’s pronounced Sir-rey-uh," wrote the former WWE Divas Champion.

Bill Apter describes how Saraya's signing will benefit AEW

All Elite Wrestling has recently been in a tug of war with its rival promotion WWE over talent acquisition. Amidst the ongoing battle, bringing in former WWE Superstar Saraya was a statement signing by Tony Khan.

Speaking on the matter to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter opined that the former champion will boost the women's division of her new promotion. He also thanked All Elite Wrestling for making it happen.

"Nice to be totally surprised on a wrestling show seeing someone appear who you didn't think you'd see. Thank you AEW for bringing former WWE Paige -- onto the roster under her real name Saraya. This will add a new dimension to the women's division and raise their visibility -- bringing back her legion of fans that loved her in WWE," said Apter.

Saraya was forced to retire from wrestling due to a neck injury in 2018. Although she is back in the frame, it is unclear if she has been cleared to compete again.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's All Elite Wrestling debut? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far