"Nice to be totally surprised" - Hall of Famer explains how signing Saraya will benefit AEW (Exclusive)

AEW Grand Slam was a stacked event with some great wrestling and a fantastic atmosphere. Much like the rest of the world, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter too was enthralled by Saraya's debut.

Saraya showed up at the end of a fatal four-way match for the interim AEW Women's World Championship.

Fans erupted in unison upon seeing Paige start a new chapter of her career following her illustrious WWE run. It must be noted that circumstances beyond her control had forced Saraya to hang up her boots previously.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter said the following about Saraya's debut:

"Nice to be totally surprised on a wrestling show seeing someone appear who you didn't think you'd see. Thank you AEW for bringing former WWE Paige -- onto the roster under her real name Saraya."

He went on to explain how her appearance and subsequent signing with the company will benefit AEW immensely:

"This will add a new dimension to the women's division and raise their visibility -- bringing back her legion of fans that loved her in WWE."

Saraya's arrival is certainly a major coup for the women's division, which is already brimming with loads of talent.

An AEW Star has already expressed her desire to face Saraya

In a Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive, Dr. Britt Baker made it known that she was a huge fan of Saraya.

Here's what she had to say about the newest All Elite Wrestling signing:

"I'm a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I've wrestled her mom before actually. But she's such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she's still, pardon my swearing, but she's such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy," Baker said.

Is Dr. Britt Baker vs. Saraya a match you want to see? Let us know in the comments below.

If you carry any of the above quotes in your publication, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and link back to this article.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far