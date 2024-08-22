Saraya finally reacts after controversial performance on AEW Dynamite

Saraya found herself in some controversy after her match on AEW Dynamite. She has now reacted on social media regarding the issue.

Unlike last year, Saraya's path to AEW All In has been unclear. She tried to win the women's Owen Hart Cup and earn a title shot against Toni Storm at the PPV but that plan failed when Mariah May won the tournament. Despite the setback, she was given another chance to make it to Wembley Stadium on Aug 25.

This week on Dynamite, she faced Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, and if she had won, she would have taken Storm's place at All In. However, despite her best efforts, the former WWE star was unable to pick up the win. The two competitors engaged in a slow exchange of holds which got fans talking after the match. The performance of both stars was criticized in the aftermath of the bout.

Trending

Saraya took to her X (fka Twitter) account to respond to a fan trolling her on the social media platform. She posted a gif in response, implying she didn't care what other people thought of her.

You can check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Jim Cornette blasted Saraya and Toni Storm after their match

Given their experience in the business, fans expect the former Paige and Toni Storm to be on top of their game every time they step into the ring. However, this week they were far from their best and drew a lot of flak for their performance. It wasn't just the fans who were disappointed.

Jim Cornette took to social media to react to the championship match between the two stars on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. He stated that had they put on a similar performance on Ohio Valley Wrestling television, the two stars would have never gotten beyond beginner-level classes.

"I can honestly say if this had been done on OVW TV these two would have never been let out of the beginner's class again," he stated.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

With this win, Toni Storm now defends her Women's World Championship against Mariah May at AEW All In 2024 this weekend at Wembley Stadium, London.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback