Veteran blasts Saraya and Toni Storm after AEW Dynamite: "Would have never been let out of the beginner's class"

This week's Dynamite featured a singles match between Toni Storm and Saraya. It looks like wrestling veteran Jim Cornette didn't like the bout at all.

For weeks, The Anti-Diva had been upset with AEW not booking her for this year's All In pay-per-view, which will take place in her home country, England. Last week, Storm gave her a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship.

If Saraya won, she would have defended the title against the 2024 Owen Hart Cup winner, Mariah May. Unfortunately for the former Paige, she lost the bout and hence the chance to participate in the Wembley Stadium event this year.

A sequence in the title match on Dynamite saw 'Timeless' Toni Storm and The Glampire grapple awkwardly, drawing a reaction from Jim Cornette. On X/Twitter, the wrestling veteran blasted the two competitors and questioned their in-ring ability.

"I can honestly say if this had been done on OVW TV these two would have never been let out of the beginner's class again."

Saraya's AEW contract is expiring soon

Last year, Saraya was a part of All In, where she defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Toni Storm in a four-way match to win the AEW Women's World Championship.

After her loss to Storm on this week's Dynamite, The Glampire is unlikely to compete at All In 2024. Since the former WWE star lost the AEW Women's World Championship in October 2023, she has lost momentum, featuring in underwhelming storylines.

The Anti-Diva hasn't been featured in major events over the last year. Hence, she blatantly expressed her dissatisfaction with the company. On top of all this, a recent report revealed that her contract may conclude in September.

Will she leave AEW to go back to WWE, or will she continue her run in the Tony Khan-led company? Only time will tell.

