  Saraya (fka Paige) announced for blockbuster appearance amid AEW hiatus

Saraya (fka Paige) announced for blockbuster appearance amid AEW hiatus

By N.S Walia
Modified Jan 28, 2025 09:31 GMT
Saraya has been a part of AEW since 2022
Saraya has been a part of AEW since 2022 (Image via Saraya's X)

AEW star Saraya has been absent from regular television programming for a few months now. Amidst her absence, she announced her next appearance, which would take place outside Tony Khan's company.

The former WWE Divas Champion debuted in AEW in 2022 coming out of retirement. She has been part of some high-profile matches, including winning the AEW Women's World title at All In 2023 in front of her home country, which has been her biggest moment in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, Saraya has not been seen on AEW TV recently. This is because she asked for time off and was granted it by Tony Khan to take a break from her wrestling duties.

During her time off, the former WWE superstar announced her upcoming appearance. Saraya posted on her Instagram story that she would be appearing at the upcoming Animeverse event for signings, which will take place in Kansas City on June 28 and 29.

"Mumma's doing signings this year babay."
Saraya is making an appearance outside AEW
Saraya is making an appearance outside AEW (Image via Saraya's Instagram story)

Saraya's brother hinted at forming an alliance upon her return

As mentioned, Saraya has requested time off from AEW. This could help her navigate other ventures, like her upcoming Animeverse appearance. However, her brother, Zak Knight, might already have some plans in mind once she decides to come back.

The British wrestler recently sent out a cryptic message, hinting at forming a new alliance with her sister upon her return to the company. This could be a fresh direction for Saraya and Zak Knight to make a huge impact. Moreover, the duo have been wrestling together since they were kids and have also made appearances on AEW TV.

As witnessed, Saraya's run in AEW was also lackluster for a while. She slipped down to the lower card, making most appearances outside their premier show, Dynamite, and was not featured in the top storylines. With her current time off and outside appearances, it remains to be seen if she could possibly return with her brother to mark the start of a fresh run in the promotion.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
