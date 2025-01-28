Saraya (fka Paige) announced for blockbuster appearance amid AEW hiatus

AEW star Saraya has been absent from regular television programming for a few months now. Amidst her absence, she announced her next appearance, which would take place outside Tony Khan's company.

The former WWE Divas Champion debuted in AEW in 2022 coming out of retirement. She has been part of some high-profile matches, including winning the AEW Women's World title at All In 2023 in front of her home country, which has been her biggest moment in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, Saraya has not been seen on AEW TV recently. This is because she asked for time off and was granted it by Tony Khan to take a break from her wrestling duties.

Trending

During her time off, the former WWE superstar announced her upcoming appearance. Saraya posted on her Instagram story that she would be appearing at the upcoming Animeverse event for signings, which will take place in Kansas City on June 28 and 29.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"Mumma's doing signings this year babay."

Saraya is making an appearance outside AEW (Image via Saraya's Instagram story)

Saraya's brother hinted at forming an alliance upon her return

As mentioned, Saraya has requested time off from AEW. This could help her navigate other ventures, like her upcoming Animeverse appearance. However, her brother, Zak Knight, might already have some plans in mind once she decides to come back.

Expand Tweet

The British wrestler recently sent out a cryptic message, hinting at forming a new alliance with her sister upon her return to the company. This could be a fresh direction for Saraya and Zak Knight to make a huge impact. Moreover, the duo have been wrestling together since they were kids and have also made appearances on AEW TV.

As witnessed, Saraya's run in AEW was also lackluster for a while. She slipped down to the lower card, making most appearances outside their premier show, Dynamite, and was not featured in the top storylines. With her current time off and outside appearances, it remains to be seen if she could possibly return with her brother to mark the start of a fresh run in the promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback