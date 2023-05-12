Saraya (fka Paige) blasts a "scummy autograph seller" for mocking her leaks outside her hotel 

Saraya recently expressed her take on certain actions of fans outside of the ring. Wrestlers give back to the fans who adore and watch them perform every night. However, Saraya feels that fans have taken advantage of her kindness in this case.

The member of the Outcasts recently stated that she was fed up with people who find ways to take advantage of a situation despite her being kind enough to show up for the fans no matter where she is. She took to Twitter to rant about an experience she had.

In this case, certain people were disrespectful in many ways. She discussed how she was willing to sign items for "fans" even though she knows that there is a high possibility that they sell those things.

She called out an individual, saying how after she left, they made fun of her leaked tapes, which The Anti-Diva's make-up artist overheard.

"If you come to my hotel and wait outside of it for me to sign sh*t. I sign stuff even though I know you sell it. Im nice to you and then say I’ll be back down after glam to take pics, for me to walk inside and for you to then make fun of my tapes to the Uber driver that asked what I did and not realize my make up guy is right there I will f**king lose it on you. Like I just did. Do not disrespect me or any wrestler ever. I will not sign sh*t for you for free ever again. EVER. Don’t even ask. I’m done with the scummy auto[graph] sellers,” Saraya wrote.

Many fans have since expressed that they do not condone how other certain individuals treat the AEW star. One must realize that these in-ring performers are also people and should be treated as such.

AEW star Saraya's career might be in jeopardy due to health issues

The AEW star's career hasn't exactly been the smoothest one. Even during her stint with WWE, Saraya has been plagued with some injuries causing her to be out of action for an extended period. Now, she is currently competing on AEW and allied with The Outcasts.

However, health issues may prove to be a thorn in the side of the British wrestler. She appeared on the Wilde On podcast and revealed that her endometriosis is worsening. It is one of the reasons why she isn’t able to wrestle properly.

“They tell me that I’m looking a little bigger than usual and I wanna tell them, listen, I’m getting older. I have really bad endometriosis. My belly swells up, I get endo belly and so it swells up for a couple of weeks and it’s really, really painful and I try to hide it. That’s why I can’t wrestle when my belly is like that. I can’t wear wrestling gear, I’m too swollen. It’s a really painful experience for me.” (H/T NoDQ)

Considering how Saraya still competed in last week's AEW Dynamite, it seems that she is managing the health issue. Fans hope her condition doesn't worsen and affect her ability to perform in the ring.

