AEW star Saraya's health issue may cause an early retirement

The wrestling world was taken by storm when Saraya debuted on AEW last year. Formerly known as Paige in WWE, it was believed that a neck injury would keep her on the sidelines. Not only did she give a tremendous performance at Full Gear, but she has also stuck to being a weekly highlight on Dynamite.

Since her return, the veteran has set her sights on the women's championship. She is on the hunt for Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker, along with her fellow Outcasts. The teaser of a merger with The Jericho Appreciation Society a few weeks ago suggests that AEW has great plans for the villainous women's faction.

Saraya reportedly signed a three-year contract with AEW in 2022. However, her wrestling career could come to a premature end. During an appearance on the Wilde On podcast, Saraya revealed that her endometriosis is worsening. It is one of the reasons why she isn’t able to wrestle properly.

“They tell me that I’m looking a little bigger than usual and I wanna tell them, listen, I’m getting older. I have really bad endometriosis. My belly swells up, I get endo belly and so it swells up for a couple of weeks and it’s really, really painful and I try to hide it. That’s why I can’t wrestle when my belly is like that. I can’t wear wrestling gear, I’m too swollen. It’s a really painful experience for me.” (H/T NoDQ)

The 30-year-old star wrestled after almost two months on last week’s Dynamite and defeated Willow Nightingale. It seems like she is somehow coping with the condition. If the condition worsens to a point where she can’t perform in the ring anymore, Saraya can stick to non-wrestling roles until her contract expires in 2025.

AEW star Saraya used to play a managerial role in WWE

The Anti-Diva does have experience in pulling off non-wrestling roles. After her in-ring retirement, she was the General Manager of SmackDown and subsequently played a supporting role to the Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane).

Paige's brief stint as a babyface General Manager was great, but Vince McMahon chose to move her to RAW in December 2018. She then introduced the Kabuki Warriors and handled most of the mic work. In October 2019, Asuka sprayed green mist over Paige's face and began dancing to ‘signify her heel turn’ to the confused fans.

Taking her time in WWE as an example, there is a chance for Saraya to stick with All Elite Wrestling for several years after she hangs her wrestling boots. As for now, she needs to deal with Hikaru Shida on AEW Dynamite.

