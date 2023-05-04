Saraya (fka Paige) requests Tony Khan to "fire" 4 AEW stars immediately

AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) has made a request to All Elite President Tony Khan. She has urged him to "fire" four AEW stars, including former Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, Jamie Hayter, Britt Baker, and Willow Nightingale.

Saraya's request came after her recent match on Dynamite, where she faced off against Willow Nightingale. In the match, Willow hit a Death Valley Driver, and the referee was distracted. Willow was then attacked by Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander, and Saraya capitalized by hitting the Good Knight for the win.

After the match, things took a violent turn as Ruby Soho and Toni Storm attacked Nightingale. This prompted former AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida to come to the ring and join forces with the Outcasts.

Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker also joined the fray, attacking Storm and Soho. Shida eventually hit Saraya with kendo sticks and spray-painted on the Outcasts.

Saraya took to Twitter to express her anger, calling for the immediate termination of the four AEW stars.

"THE AUDACITY!!! @TonyKhan fire @shidahikaru @RealBrittBaker and @jmehytr immediately. Also @willowwrestles too," Saraya wrote.

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will respond to Saraya's request and whether any action will be taken against the four wrestlers in question.

AEW star Saraya shares first-ever wrestling promo pic from 18 years ago

The former Divas Champion recently shared a throwback picture of herself on Twitter. In the photo, Saraya looks almost unrecognizable from her current persona.

The picture is from her very first wrestling promotional shoot, taken 18 years ago when she was just starting out in the business at the young age of 13.

"My first wrestling promo pic 😂 18 years ago!" Saraya tweeted.

According to reports, the next big match for the 30-year-old star will be a mixed-tag team match against her long-standing rival, Britt Baker.

Adam Cole will be Baker's tag partner, while Chris Jericho, known as "The Ocho," will team up with Saraya.

