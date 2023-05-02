[Photo] 2-time WWE Divas Champion looks almost unrecognizable in throwback picture

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) looked nearly unrecognizable in her throwback picture.

The leader of The Outcasts has been in the wrestling business since the young age of 13. The former WWE Superstar wrestled on Europe's independent circuit for a little over six years before making her debut for the Stamford-based promotion. She currently holds the record for being the youngest NXT Women's Champion.

Saraya is also the only woman to hold both the WWE Divas and NXT Women's Championships at the same time. Following a career-threatening injury, she was forced to retire from in-ring action in December 2017.

After being away from action for nearly five years, she made a shocking appearance at AEW. Since then, she has competed in a few matches in the promotion.

The AEW star recently took to Twitter to share her first-ever picture that she took once she entered the business.

"My first wrestling promo pic 😂 18 years ago!" Saraya tweeted.

SARAYA @Saraya 18 years ago! My first wrestling promo pic18 years ago! My first wrestling promo pic 😂 18 years ago! https://t.co/c16Lp73Vxu

Saraya claimed former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox was underrated

Alicia Fox is one of the veterans of the wrestling business. She had been with WWE for nearly 18 years. During her time, she wrestled with several stars, including Saraya.

During an interview with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, the former NXT Women's Champion shared her honest thoughts about Fox. Saraya mentioned that she was one of the safest workers in the business but never got the appreciation she deserved.

"I feel like Alicia Fox didn't get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it's everything looks aggressive, but she's safe. All her matches were good... Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated... She was a great wrestler," said Saraya.

The 30-year-old wrestler's next blockbuster match is reportedly a mixed-tag team match against her longtime rival Britt Baker. Baker's tag partner will be Adam Cole, while Saraya will team up with The Ocho Chris Jericho.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's AEW run so far? Share them in the comments section below.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes