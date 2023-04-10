"She was a great wrestler" - Saraya (Paige) claims 36-year-old former WWE Superstar was underrated 

All Elite Wrestling star Saraya, formerly known as Paige, believes a former WWE Superstar never got the respect she deserved.

Saraya departed WWE in July 2022 and made her AEW debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in September of that year. She competed in her first match in five years at Full Gear and defeated Britt Baker. The 30-year-old has since turned heel and formed a stable with former WWE Superstars Toni Storm and Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott) known as The Outcasts.

Speaking with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, Saraya brought up Alicia Fox and claimed that the former superstar doesn't get the respect she deserves because she mainly competed during the Divas era of women's wrestling in WWE.

"So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn't get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it's everything looks aggressive, but she's safe. All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn't give her the chance, and just thought, 'No, she's a diva, she could possibly be a good wrestler,' but no, she was a great wrestler," said Saraya. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley praises Saraya's stable in AEW

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared some kind words for The Outcasts in AEW.

Saraya, Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm all started out as babyfaces in All Elite Wrestling, and it appeared that fans were fully behind them. However, once the reactions started to fade, the former WWE Superstars turned against AEW fans and began attacking the company's homegrown talent.

The Outcasts have since become a menace in AEW's women's division, and Rhea Ripley loves it.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., The Eradicator praised The Outcasts and noted that it looks like the former superstars are having fun as well.

"I love it. I think they’re doing really, really well and it looks like they’re having a lot of fun as well. And them three together, I could only imagine how wild it’s getting. Toni [Storm] and I, we go back since we were 16 years old in Australia. There’s actually footage out there of us wrestling at 16 in Australia as well. We had a triple threat, but I’m proud of her. I’m glad that she is having fun and still wrestling, doing the one thing she loves and good for her," said Rhea Ripley.

Saraya has already proven that she can still compete inside the squared circle after her career has been marred by injuries so far. It will be fascinating to see which wrestlers will switch promotions in 2023 for a fresh start to their careers.

