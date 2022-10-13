Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence on missing AEW Dynamite's Canada debut; announces next appearance

Saraya (formerly known as Paige) has revealed why she missed the AEW Dynamite debut in Toronto, Canada, and immediately announced her next appearance.

Since her momentous debut on Dynamite: Grand Slam, The Anti-Diva has appeared on two consecutive episodes of the show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC.

She has also ignited a feud with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker and even traded punches with her for the first time last week in DC.

However, the inaugural NXT Women's Champion wasn't around in the Jacksonville-based promotion's Canada debut. A fan on Twitter noticed this and immediately asked her the reason.

Saraya responded that she didn't participate in this week's Dynamite because she had to fly back to her home in the United Kingdom.

However, she confirmed that she would be in attendance next week for the special Tuesday Night Dynamite in Cincinnati, Ohio.

"Sorry!! I’ll be back in next week in Cinci. Had to take a trip home to UK!" the star wrote.

Despite her absence from AEW's first show in Canada, the former WWE Divas Champion took time to greet her best friend Renee Paquette following the latter's signing with Tony Khan.

