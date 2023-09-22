Saraya (fka Paige) breaks silence after Toni Storm's unexpected kiss

Saraya (fka Paige) recently shared a message after a kissing spot during her AEW Women's World Title match at Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The Anti-Diva put her gold on the line against her former stablemate, Toni Storm, during the special show at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two stars had a back-and-forth encounter, including some distractions from Ruby Soho. However, there was a particular spot that got the fans talking.

At one point during the match, Storm caught Saraya's left foot but gently placed it down. She then planted a kiss on her opponent's lips and hit her with the Storm Zero. Despite her best efforts, Toni Storm failed to win the AEW Women's World Title on the night.

Shortly after the Wednesday night show went off the air, one fan asked the champion her thoughts on Storm's kiss during the match. The 31-year-old star responded by saying it was "truly awful" and she hated "every second of it." The Outcasts member also hopes Toni Storm doesn't repeat her antics.

"Yeah man was truly awful. Hated every second of it. Hope she doesn’t do it again…" tweeted Saraya.

Saraya took matters to HR after Toni Storm's kiss on AEW Dynamite

After The Outcasts member picked up the win over Toni Storm on the Wednesday night show, she took to Twitter to boast about her triumph and celebrate her one-year anniversary in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

However, she seemed baffled by Storm's NSFW actions and added that she "spoke" to HR about the same. You can check out the British star's tweet below:

"And stillllll… YOUR champ happy 1 year to me!! Toni I can’t believe you made me do that to you… also I spoke to HR directly after," Saraya tweeted.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for the two stars in the coming week in All Elite Wrestling.

