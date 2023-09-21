Saraya (fka Paige) files a complaint against ex-WWE star

Saraya (fka Paige) claims she filed a complaint against former WWE Superstar and her frenemy Toni Storm over the NSFW incident on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last night.

AEW gave Saraya's career a second lease on life after she was forced to retire from in-ring competition almost five years ago when she was signed to WWE.

The Glampire made her All Elite Wrestling arrival on the Grand Slam episode of Dynamite last year. She has come a long way since getting medically cleared to wrestle again. The 31-year-old is now sitting at the top of the mountain, holding the prestigious AEW Women's World Championship.

During the third installment of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last night, she successfully retained her title against Toni Storm in a barnburner contest. At one point during the match, Storm planted a kiss on The Anti-Diva's lips before delivering Storm Zero maneuver.

The NSFW incident has left wrestling fans buzzing on social media. However, the British star didn't seem too pleased with former Outcasts member's actions.

She took to her Twitter handle to celebrate her victory over the New Zealand-Australian star on the first anniversary of her AEW debut. The formerly Paige also added that she has complained to HR about Toni Storm kissing her during their match:

"And stillllll… YOUR champ happy 1 year to me!! Toni I can’t believe you made me do that to you… also I spoke to HR directly after," she tweeted.

Toni Storm opens up about her relationship with Saraya and Ruby Soho

The cracks within The Outcasts have begun to form since the All In pay-per-view, which saw Saraya pin Toni Storm to capture the AEW Women's World Championship.

A few weeks ago, the 27-year-old star bluntly stated that she doesn't trust The Outcasts anymore:

"Can't trust Saraya. Can't trust Shida. Never trusted Britt Baker, and referee Paul Turner should be sacked. It’s safe to say that Wembley went t**s up. It's ridiculous. I can't trust anyone. I can't do anything. Everyone wants me to calm down, and I am just... I can't trust Saraya anymore, I can't trust anyone, I can't trust Ruby. I can't trust these bloody shoes,”

Despite portraying an unhinged character, Toni Storm has failed to outsmart The Outcasts. With Ruby Soho siding with The Glampire, it will be interesting to see if Toni Storm will find a new partner to even the odds.

Would you like to see a rematch between the two women? Sound off in the comments section below.

