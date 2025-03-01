Saraya (fka Paige) drops a major tease amid her AEW hiatus

Top AEW star Saraya has not been seen on their television programming for a few months now. As the fans await her return to TV, she dropped a major tease to stir up the conversation about her impending return.

The former Anti-Diva has been on an extended hiatus. During this time, she revealed that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan had granted her some personal time off and the former WWE star has been seen in multiple outside appearances.

Recently, Saraya has been receiving a lot of birthday wishes. She took to her Instagram Stories to clarify that it was not her birthday yet. Rather, she was celebrating something special that had happened to her and expressed excitement about sharing it with her fans soon.

"Getting a lot of bday messages because of my cake picture. It's not my bday, thank you though!! Just celebrating something special that just happened and can't wait to share with you all."

Saraya's latest message amidst her AEW absence (Credit: Saraya's Instagram Story)

Saraya recently reacted to one of her most notable achievements in wrestling amid AEW hiatus

Saraya began her wrestling career in the big leagues by signing with WWE in 2011. She had a remarkable run under the ring name Paige, during which she planted the early seeds of the women's revolution in the Stamford-based promotion and also won the NXT Women's Championship.

In April 2014, Paige was called up to the main roster on the RAW after WrestleMania 30. It was that night that she shocked the world by ending the dominant title reign of former WWE Superstar AJ Lee. Paige won the match and became the WWE Divas Champion in her very first match on the main roster.

A fan recently uploaded the entire segment on social media, and the former Anti Diva chose to react to one of her most notable achievements in the world of professional wrestling.

As the fans continue to wait to see her back in the squared circle, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the top AEW star.

