  Saraya (fka Paige) drops a subtle tease at facing former WWE champion just days after AEW exit 

Saraya (fka Paige) drops a subtle tease at facing former WWE champion just days after AEW exit 

By Monika Thapa
Modified Apr 09, 2025 10:48 GMT
Saraya recently parted ways with AEW [Source: Saraya
Saraya is a former AEW champion [Image source: Saraya's X account]

Last month, Saraya (fka Paige) announced her departure from AEW. Just days after her exit, she dropped a subtle tease about facing former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone.

The Anti-Diva and The CEO both made their names in WWE and eventually ended up in the Tony Khan-led promotion. Mone is currently making waves in AEW as the TBS Champion, while Saraya is pursuing non-wrestling ventures. In the sports entertainment juggernaut, they had a heated rivalry.

Saraya recently had an interview with TV Insider. During the chat, she commented on her AEW release. She said it was a mutual decision but very overwhelming at the same time.

The Glampire disclosed that she would've liked to face Merćedes Mone in AEW, but the latter was busy with different storylines. She added that she would like to face the former Sasha Banks down the line.

"Tony [Khan] was great, but there really wasn’t anything left for me to do. There was Mercedes [Mone], but she already had her schtick happening. There are these storylines all planned out that I’m aware of. She has her thing. Maybe one day we’ll get in the ring together, but for now, there was no room for me there. I wanted to focus on things outside of wrestling and not take anyone’s spot or be in the way. Hopefully, down the line, something comes up, and I would love to partake in it. For now, I really just want to get my feet wet outside of the wrestling business a little bit.” [H/T: TV Insider]
Saraya wants to reunite with WWE star Natalya

During the same interview with TV Insider, Saraya expressed her desire to work with WWE veteran Natalya in her training school, the Dungeon. She also wanted to share the squared circle with The Queen of Harts again.

"I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years. I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training school and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year," she said.
The Glampire revealed that she would like to do a Royal Rumble match and an Elimination Chamber bout in WWE, as she couldn't participate in those contests during her first stint with the global juggernaut.

About the author
Monika Thapa

Monika Thapa

Monika Thapa is a journalist at Sportskeeda, covering AEW and WWE news. A big fan of pro wrestling since childhood, she stumbled upon sports content writing in 2022. She has a ton of experience and has worked for prominent platforms like EssentiallySports.

Monika is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in English and loves creating pro wrestling content at Sportskeeda. She proofreads her work numerous times before submitting her work and relies only on trusted sources for information.

Monika is a big fan of Rhea Ripley, as she admires her fearlessness and strength. If she were to change a WWE storyline, Monika would have had Lita return and combine forces with Becky Lynch in the latter’s 2023 feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark.

When not covering the latest pieces of pro wrestling news, Monika likes to read books, spend time with dogs, and learn new cooking recipes.

Edited by Pratik Singh
