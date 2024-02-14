Saraya (fka Paige) feeling insecure after AEW star’s social media post; tells them to delete it immediately

A particular post from an AEW star has made Saraya (formerly known as Paige in WWE) feel insecure about herself.

The star who made her feel that way is none other than Anna Jay. Anna is 25 years old and one of the most talented stars in AEW. She began wrestling in the independent circuits back in 2018. She made her way to AEW in 2020, making her All Elite debut on April, 1st, 2020. Fans often praise Anna online, and now the 31-year-old star can’t stop gushing over her looks on social media.

The former WWE Divas Champion is also adored by fans worldwide. But seeing Anna post her gorgeous selfie on Instagram recently made her realize how extremely attractive the 25-year-old star looks.

“Nah wtf delete this you beautiful b***h my insecurities are screaming at you,” she wrote as a compliment to Anna in the comments section.

Saraya comments on Anna Jay's post [Screenshot via Instagram]

Check out Jay's post below:

Saraya stood up to bullies and trollers for a fellow AEW star

Saraya doesn’t like people trolling stars on social media. Last month, Deonna Purrazzo had to go through online trolling following her return to AEW. Insensitive fans body-shamed her on social media, and the former AEW Women’s World Champion didn’t like it. Therefore, she stood up for her colleague and slammed online haters on X.

“I think you’re a super babe. And those dumb mfers would be dying to get you to stand on their tiny b*lls,” Former Paige tweeted, showing her support for Deonna.

Mickie James also extended her support to Deonna Purrazzo to take down her haters:

"Just so you’re aware. I am a big fan of your b**t @DeonnaPurrazzo. I think it’s beautiful and perfect. Especially when I was whoopin’ it. That is all. double ps. F’em ♥️ you’re amazing," Mickie tweeted on X.

It was not the first time a superstar was attacked and trolled online. There have been many instances in the past.

What is your take on Saraya standing up for her colleagues?