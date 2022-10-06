Create

Saraya (fka Paige) gets physical in the ring for the first time in AEW on Dynamite's three-year anniversary special 

Saraya appeared this week on AEW Dynamite.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
Modified Oct 06, 2022 07:31 AM IST

Saraya unleashed her viciousness for the first time in her AEW career when she delivered a solid shot to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Earlier on Dynamite, a trios match took place between the team of Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and Athena vs. the trio of Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford. Saraya and Britt Baker accompanied their respective groups.

The babyfaces prevailed after Nightingale hit a Doctor Bomb on Ford. Baker was furious about her team's defeat as she stormed into the ring.

Chaos erupts after the match and @Saraya sends a message to the world - #AEW is HER HOUSE indeed! #AEWDynamite’s 3-Year Anniversary Show is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/RFoiQEB8gh

However, as The Doctor turned around, she was met with a hard right elbow from the former Anti-Diva, and a brawl broke down between the six female participants. After a while, Saraya attacked Rebel with a kick to the face to end the post-match chaos.

Interestingly, Baker cut a backstage promo before the trios' bout, saying that Saraya wouldn't be cleared to wrestle.

Dr. @Realbrittbaker, D👇M👇D declares #AEW is HER HOUSE! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite's 3rd Anniversary LIVE on TBS https://t.co/roSL0O9B5e

After what happened earlier, it will be interesting to see if a dream match between Saraya and Baker will occur, with Full Gear being the next pay-per-view.

What are your thoughts on Saraya's first-ever physical altercation in AEW? Sound off in the comments section.

