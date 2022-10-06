Saraya (fka Paige) gets physical in the ring for the first time in AEW on Dynamite's three-year anniversary special 

Saraya unleashed her viciousness for the first time in her AEW career when she delivered a solid shot to Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Earlier on Dynamite, a trios match took place between the team of Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm, Willow Nightingale, and Athena vs. the trio of Serena Deeb, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford. Saraya and Britt Baker accompanied their respective groups.

The babyfaces prevailed after Nightingale hit a Doctor Bomb on Ford. Baker was furious about her team's defeat as she stormed into the ring.

However, as The Doctor turned around, she was met with a hard right elbow from the former Anti-Diva, and a brawl broke down between the six female participants. After a while, Saraya attacked Rebel with a kick to the face to end the post-match chaos.

Interestingly, Baker cut a backstage promo before the trios' bout, saying that Saraya wouldn't be cleared to wrestle.

After what happened earlier, it will be interesting to see if a dream match between Saraya and Baker will occur, with Full Gear being the next pay-per-view.

