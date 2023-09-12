Saraya (fka Paige) invites 2-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion to AEW

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has teased a possible cross-promotional match with the two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity Fatu (fka Naomi).

Fatu and Saraya share a storied history, having spent several years together in WWE and faced each other on several occasions. They were even featured on the hit reality series Total Divas.

The tease for the match began to fly when Trinity Fatu recently took to Twitter to call out Saraya.

".@Saraya be careful what you ask for the glow hits different this er #IMPACT1000," Fatu tweeted.

The current AEW Women's Champion, Saraya, responded by inviting her to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I believe you sister. Good luck keeping hold of it.. Maybe you can stop by @AEW so we can catch up," she tweeted.

Fatu is currently the IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, while Saraya is set to make her first defense of the AEW Women's World Title at Grand Slam on September 13.

It remains to be seen if a match between Saraya and Trinity Fatu will come to fruition, but the possibility is certainly intriguing.

Former WWE Superstar Saraya wants to capture all titles

AEW Women's World Champion Saraya has her sights set on winning all the championships from various promotions.

In a recent interview with Women's Wrestling Talk, Saraya expressed her desire to challenge former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity Fatu for her IMPACT Title.

"I don't know about indie promotions, but I would love to go against Trin [Trinity]. Maybe I carry the AEW [women's title] and then take the IMPACT championship off her, and hell, I'll go to New Japan and take that championship too and carry them around. I'm like Thanos with championship belts. I want to take them all. I'll take Statlander's belt [AEW TBS Championship]. I'll go on and get the trios championship. I'll take them all. I'll get MJF's championship [AEW World Championship]."

It will be interesting to see if Saraya can achieve her goal of becoming a multi-champion.

