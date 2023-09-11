Saraya wants to face 2-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

Former WWE Superstar Saraya is seemingly not satisfied with the AEW women's title she currently holds. She has challenged numerous stars in a bid to win several other championships.

The Outcasts member made her mark in AEW at All In 2023, bagging the women's world title in a four-way match. Since then, fans have been excited to witness her next move. According to Saraya's recent comments, the sky is now the limit for her.

In a chat with Women's Wrestling Talk, the 31-year-old discussed her future and whether competing on the independent circuit was possible. The star said she would love to lock horns with former SmackDown Women's Champion Trinity and capture her IMPACT Wrestling title.

"WAW [World Association of Wrestling], of course. I don't know about indie promotions, but I would love to go against Trin [Trinity]. Maybe I carry the AEW [women's title] and then take the IMPACT championship off her, and hell, I'll go to New Japan and take that championship too and carry them around. I'm like Thanos with championship belts. I want to take them all. I'll take Statlander's belt [AEW TBS Championship]. I'll go on and get the trios championship. I'll take them all. I'll get MJF's championship [AEW World Championship]."

She also jokingly disclosed her plans to capture multiple championships:

"I'm taking them all, Tony [Tony Khan]. I'm coming to work and stealing the belts. Do I have a match? No, I'm just going to steal them. I'll stick to outright stealing them." (H/T: Fightful)

WWE legend Mick Foley's daughter lauded Saraya for her AEW All In 2023 performance

Saraya's performance at Wembley Stadium managed to turn a lot of heads. It also garnered the attention of WWE legend Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley.

In a tweet, Noelle praised Saraya and Adam Cole for their incredible journies before reaching a grand stage like All In. She also highlighted how the former WWE stars overcame severe injuries to reach the pinnacle of pro wrestling.

"A little late, but I thoroughly enjoyed ALL IN! Two things that stole the show for me was @Saraya winning the @AEW Women’s World Title and @AdamColePro main-eventing in front of 80k fans. Both of whom came back from near career ending injuries & never gave up. Inspirational!!!"

You can check the tweet here:

