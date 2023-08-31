WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter names two AEW stars who stole the show at All In

Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, gave her overall thoughts on All In, which she attended last weekend. She gave props to two former WWE Superstars who had major moments at the pay-per-view.

AEW All In last Sunday was the promotion's biggest show to date. Around 81,000 fans were present to witness several blockbuster matches in what was a memorable night for all. Almost every title was on the line, and several hottest feuds were settled in Wembley Stadium.

On Twitter, Noelle Foley gave her thoughts on the show and named two memorable moments for her. She mentioned that she enjoyed the show overall and called Saraya winning the AEW Women's Title and Adam Cole appearing in the main event as two of her favorite moments.

"A little late, but I thoroughly enjoyed ALL IN! Two things that stole the show for me was @Saraya winning the @AEW Women’s World Title and @AdamColePro main-eventing in front of 80k fans. Both of whom came back from near career ending injuries & never gave up. Inspirational!!!" she wrote.

Expand Tweet

She explained why she chose those specific moments, as in these moments, they featured stars who came back from near career-ending injuries and could bring themselves back to have big moments.

Mick Foley recalls how he found out about Bray Wyatt's passing

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently shared how he found out about Windham Rotunda's (aka Bray Wyatt) sudden passing.

He posted this on his Facebook Page, where, aside from narrating the experience, he then paid tribute to the Eater of Worlds. He was happy to mention that he had known Wyatt since his Husky Harris days, and he was delighted to play a part in a segment of his career, specifically being the inspiration for the Fiend's finisher.

Several big names in the industry have paid tribute to the late superstar. But not just current wrestlers but also former names and Hall of Famers who have met or gotten to work with Bray Wyatt.

How do you feel after seeing Mick Foley's long message for Windham Rotunda? Let us know in the comments section below.