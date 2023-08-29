Mick Foley reveals how he found out about Bray Wyatt's tragic death

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has shared a post in memory of Bray Wyatt, recalling the moment he learned of his passing.

Wyatt's passing at 36 years old was a tragic moment in pro wrestling history. Wyatt had a long list of close friends in the industry, one of them being WWE legend Mick Foley.

Foley recently shared a lengthy post on Facebook remembering Bray Wyatt. The WWE veteran revealed that he got off a plane and received a text from his friend, who asked him if he knew who Windham Rotunda was. That was when Foley learned that Wyatt had passed away.

"Ten minutes later, upon touching down, I checked my messages and saw that an old friend from college had texted, asking me if I knew of a WWE wrestler named Windham Rotunda. “Sure”, I texted back. “Why do you ask?” And that’s how I learned of the passing of Bray Wyatt, one of the most fascinating characters in WWE history, and a personal favorite of mine. He was only 36."

Mick Foley once said he wished he could've worked with Bray Wyatt

Foley was one of the biggest stars during WWE's Attitude Era. He did quite well for himself during the Ruthless Aggression Era as well but spent most of his stint putting over young stars. During that time, he put over the likes of Randy Orton and Edge.

Wyatt made his main roster debut mere months after Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. On an episode of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley stated that he wished he could've worked with Wyatt and a few other top names of this generation.

"Bray Wyatt, I imagine the promos can be really cool. I always liked working with people who had polar opposite styles to mine, and then putting a little of my own style into it. So somebody like Darby Allin would have been great to work with. Ricochet, if he had had a hot program coming out of the gate, I think it would have made a big difference that there." [H/T Fightful]

Foley did get to put Wyatt over during the RAW Reunion special episode in 2019. That night, The Fiend attacked Foley in the middle of the ring with Foley's iconic finisher, the Mandible Claw.

