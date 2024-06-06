Saraya (fka Paige) issues a 3-word message after an unexpected finish to AEW Dynamite match with Mariah May

Former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) returned to singles action after nearly six months on this week's AEW Dynamite. She has now shared an interesting reaction to the bout's unexpected conclusion.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Saraya locked horns with Mariah May. Before Wednesday, The Anti-Diva last wrestled on May 22, 2024, when she and Harley Cameron lost to Toni Storm and May in a tag team contest. However, the 31-year-old's previous one-on-one match came in December 2023.

Mariah May and Saraya delivered a decent match on Dynamite, where the latter defeated the upstart. Many fans on the internet were surprised with the bout's outcome since May has gained significant popularity in recent months.

After the match, Saraya and Harley Cameron attacked Toni Storm and Mariah May until Mina Shirakawa came to their rescue. On X/Twitter, the former AEW Women's World Champion reacted to her shocking victory over May with a three-word message and a hilarious GIF.

"Well well well..," Saraya tweeted.

You can view her post below.

Saraya (fka Paige) called out the AEW TBS Champion

At Double or Nothing 2024, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) made her AEW in-ring debut and captured the TBS Championship from Willow Nightingale. Saraya later reacted to The CEO's victory with an interesting message.

On X/Twitter, the former Paige claimed that she had waited over six years to lock horns with Mone. She also teased challenging for the TBS Championship.

"I’ve waited over six years to take more than just your championship @MercedesVarnado let’s go baby girl."

For those unaware, Saraya shares a storied history with Mercedes Mone, as she suffered a career-threatening injury in a multi-woman match involving the latter in December 2017. Only time will tell when the two will possibly lock horns in an AEW ring.

