Saraya (fka Paige) 'likes' an interesting post amid potential AEW booking frustration

Saraya has seemingly teased being unhappy with how she has been recently booked in AEW. Some noticed this based on certain tweets that she was liking on social media.

Earlier this week on Dynamite, the former WWE Superstar was advertised for a match against Mariah May, but this ended up being cut from the show. Instead, an impromptu match between Mercedes Moné and Skye Blue for the TBS Championship was featured. It remains a mystery why this was the case, but the British star was also seen liking tweets about her match being moved.

On her X account, Saraya was also seen liking a tweet from a fan who wanted to see more of her on live television. The Anti-Diva hasn't been seen much on AEW TV in 2024, and most of her appearances have been in backstage segments on Rampage.

Her match against Mariah May has been postponed to next week's edition of AEW Dynamite. The reasons for this have not been disclosed.

Saraya recently teased a WWE rematch with a top AEW star

The British star recently laid down a challenge to one of her former rivals in WWE. This would be Mercedes Moné.

The two shared the ring on multiple occasions, whether during their time in NXT or on the promotion's main roster, but they are yet to lock horns in an AEW ring.

The CEO recently got her revenge against Willow Nightingale, but Moné and the leader of The Outcasts have even more history. Back in 2017, Sasha Banks inadvertently injured Paige during a WWE live show, which ended up being career-threatening.

It has been years since then, and both stars are in tip-top condition. It seems that Saraya has made the first move, calling out Mercedes Moné after she won the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing over the weekend.

"I’ve waited over 6 years to take more than just your championship @MercedesVarnado let’s go baby girl," the former AEW Women's World Champion tweeted.

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan decides to book this feud anytime soon, but in the meantime, it seems that The CEO will look to Forbidden Door next month, with Stephanie Vaquer seemingly taking an interest in her.

