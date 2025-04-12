Saraya (fka Paige) makes a huge revelation following her AEW exit 

Saraya recently exited Tony Khan's promotion, AEW. The Anti-Diva made a shocking revelation that surprised many of her fans.

In a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, the former WWE Divas Champion revealed her frustration with her in-ring performances in AEW. This came as a shock, considering that she had been renowned in the wrestling world for her in-ring ability.

“I know that I was frustrated with myself. I know I could be better than that. So I’m gonna go back and, like, relearn my life again.” [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

Regarding her future plans, Saraya stated that before returning to the ring, she would undergo training at Natalya's wrestling school, The Dungeon. The erstwhile Paige believed that she needed to return to the same level of in-ring prowess as she had during her prime.

“I will be going to Natty’s [Natalya Neidhart’s] training school getting some reps under me so then when I do come back, I’m back to being how I wrestled before because I felt like I wasn’t giving it my entire all these past couple of years.” [H/T Cultaholic Wrestling]

Saraya has her sights set on battling the current WWE Champion

In the same interview, Saraya was also asked about the talents she would like to face if she returned to her former company, WWE. The Anti-Diva took the opportunity to call out the current one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan.

Morgan said she would love to battle the former AEW talent if she returned to WWE. The English star, after hearing her comments, decided to call her out.

"I saw that Liv, someone in media asked her about me, too, and I'm like, Liv, let's go. I love her and I think that she's done some wonderful things and she just gets better and better and better, and you see that she's so comfortable with who she is and what she does. I mean, it's amazing. So, yeah, Liv calls me out. I'm calling her out, too."

With her AEW tenure behind her, it remains to be seen if Saraya will consider returning to WWE in the future. If that happens, it would open the doors to many dream matches, one of which, as mentioned before, would be against Liv Morgan.

