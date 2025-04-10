Saraya (aka Paige) calls out Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has emerged as one of WWE's most featured stars over the last year. In a new interview, Saraya responded to one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions' comment about facing her one day.

Morgan recently visited India alongside Dominik Mysterio to promote WWE's streaming deal with Netflix. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 30-year-old confirmed she would like to face the former AEW talent if she ever returned to WWE.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, discussed her wrestling future on Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm. Asked about possible opponents, the English star called out Morgan after hearing her recent remarks:

"Oh my gosh, no, I just wanna come back [to wrestling]," Saraya said. "I mentioned Rhea [Ripley] for a second. I saw that Liv, someone in media asked her about me, too, and I'm like, Liv, let's go. I love her and I think that she's done some wonderful things and she just gets better and better and better, and you see that she's so comfortable with who she is and what she does. I mean, it's amazing. So, yeah, Liv calls me out. I'm calling her out, too." [13:40 – 14:06]

In March, Saraya announced her departure from AEW after two and a half years with the company. The two-time former Divas Champion previously worked for WWE from 2011 to 2022. However, she did not wrestle during the last four years of her contract after a neck injury forced her into an initial retirement.

What Liv Morgan said about Saraya

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Liv Morgan gave her in-character opinions on several hot topics in WWE. She took credit for John Cena's heel turn and claimed a RAW star is no longer welcome in The Judgment Day.

Regarding Saraya, Morgan made it clear she was willing to step into the ring with the former SmackDown General Manager:

"I'm open to whomever wants to try to challenge me. I'm sure that Paige wants to take me on. I grew up watching Paige. I'm open, I'm open. If she wants to get beat by Liv Morgan, the greatest of all time, then I'm happy to do it."

Saraya has not wrestled for WWE since December 2017. A month earlier, Morgan debuted on the main roster alongside fellow Riott Squad members Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

