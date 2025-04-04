Liv Morgan reacts to Paige's possible WWE return (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan has become one of WWE's top stars over the last year. In an exclusive interview, the Judgment Day member addressed whether she would like to step into the ring with Paige.

Paige, aka Saraya, recently announced her departure from AEW after three years with the company. The 32-year-old previously wrestled for WWE from 2011 to 2017 before a serious neck injury forced her to retire. She returned to in-ring action in 2022 and competed in 28 matches for AEW.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta spoke to Morgan and Dominik Mysterio during their recent trip to India. Amid speculation that Paige could re-sign with WWE, Morgan confirmed she would be interested in facing the English star:

"I'm open to whomever wants to try to challenge me. I'm sure that Paige wants to take me on. I grew up watching Paige. I'm open, I'm open. If she wants to get beat by Liv Morgan, the greatest of all time, then I'm happy to do it." [9:23 – 9:42]

Paige won the Divas Championship twice and the NXT Women's Championship once during her first WWE run. She was also a cast member on the Total Divas reality series.

Liv Morgan and Paige's short WWE history

In November 2017, Liv Morgan joined WWE's main roster as a Riott Squad member alongside Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. In the same month, Paige returned to television and formed the Absolution group with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Absolution and The Riott Squad were often compared to each other due to the timing of their formations. However, the three-woman factions never faced each other in a match.

Paige suffered what appeared to be a career-ending injury at a live event in December 2017. The popular star briefly managed Deville and Rose before retiring in April 2018. She continued to work for WWE in various on-screen roles until her contract expired in July 2022.

