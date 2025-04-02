4 reasons Paige must return to WWE

WWE has an incredible array of talent within its women's division. Technically speaking, the company has multiple women's divisions. Of the four active brands, there are female stars on each show and numerous titles for them to compete for.

That means there needs to be a constant influx of new talent and fresh faces. Be it stars from the company's NIL or ID programs or names returning to the company. It is always necessary to keep things interesting for fans.

One way the company could make things very compelling is by bringing in Paige. Known now to fans as Saraya, the former women's champion left All Elite Wrestling recently after spending the past few years with the company. Now, many think she could and even should make a comeback.

While it certainly isn't clear whether or not Paige will return, there are major reasons why she should. Here are four such reasons:

#4. She could reunite with AJ Lee if she also returns to WWE

The first reason Paige must return to WWE is the potential for a reunion of sorts. For over a year now, fans have been speculating about the potential return of AJ Lee now that her husband, CM Punk, has made a comeback to the company.

Paige and AJ Lee are former enemies. In fact, Paige won the WWE Divas Title from Lee in her main roster debut. After, they ended up aligning together and even took on The Bella Twins at WrestleMania.

If AJ Lee does return, and if Paige also makes her way back, they could reunite. Two former champions and legends from the end of the Divas era would be perfect as a tandem in today's World Wrestling Entertainment. Who knows, they could even chase tag team gold. Regardless, Paige must return for the chance to reunite with AJ.

#3. Paige has said she wants to work with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in pro wrestling today. She is a multi-time champion in WWE and only just recently lost the Women's World Championship. It is expected that Ripley will be in a match with Bianca Belair and IYO SKY at WrestleMania.

Paige seems to be a fan of The Eradicator. She has publicly addressed her desire to either team up with Rhea Ripley or have a match against the top WWE star. Naturally, she'd need to return to make this happen.

If Rhea wins the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania, for example, Paige could show up and challenge The Eradicator to a match for the title. They could clash at Backlash in St. Louis or even at Evolution II if it does end up taking place.

#2. She has never been in a Women's Royal Rumble Match

Paige had a tough time in her life. She suffered a very serious injury but made her return to the surprise of many. Paige was back in time for the announcement of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match in WWE. Sadly, tragedy struck.

Before the PLE could take place, Paige suffered another injury. At the time, it was considered a career-ending injury, but she made a comeback and returned to the ring in AEW.

This means that she just narrowly missed out on the first Women's Royal Rumble Match and is yet to compete in one. It would no doubt be a redemption story for Paige to show up and compete in the bout and it could happen come 2026. She must return first, though.

#1. Paige might want to win a world title in this new era

Paige won a few titles during her previous WWE run. She was a Divas Champion on the main roster and the first-ever NXT Women's Champion. Her run as a competitor, however, pre-dated several belts.

The Women's Tag Team Title, the Women's Intercontinental Title, and the Women's United States Championship didn't exist when Paige was in WWE. In fact, due to her various injuries and struggles, Paige only wrestled around five televised matches after the RAW and SmackDown Women's Titles were set up to represent each brand.

Needless to say, she is yet to hold either of the newly designed world titles on the blue and red brand. Paige must return to World Wrestling Entertainment to try to rectify this. The Anti-Diva holding the Women's World Championship, for example, would be an incredible sight.

